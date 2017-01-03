Missouri lawmakers propose complete ban of texting and driving

The Missouri Legislature has turned down three identical proposals in recent years. But, a St. Louis area lawmaker has pre-filed Senate Bill 165 for the upcoming Legislative Session.

Although the bill would ban texting and driving for drivers of all ages, it would, however, allow hands-free voice activated devices.

Lawmakers say it has been turned down before because it would interfere with drivers’ freedom. State Senator Bill Lant of 159th District thinks otherwise.

“If you have an accident while you a texting and driving, you’re interfering with someone else’s individual freedom. You’re interfering with their freedom to live an uncomplicated life,” explained Missouri State Representative Bill Lant.

Currently, 46 states ban text messaging for all drivers.