Missouri lawmakers continue push for lift on breed-specific dog bans

A new law proposed by the Missouri House of Representative looks to “ban the ban” — that is, prohibit cities from enforcing breed-specific dog bans.

House Bill 2244’s language is more “breed-general,” suggesting that cities can still implement bans on vicious dogs or even implement policies to regulate dogs running at-large so as long as the laws are not specific to breed.

Similar House legislation was proposed last year, but the bill never made it to the House floor for debate.

Supporters argued that breed-specific laws are discriminatory as all breeds can have negative traits, but prohibiting only a handful of breeds can hurt dog ownership and put an unnecessary burden on animal shelters.

However, others disagreed, stating that “certain breeds are specifically designed to be aggressive and that more ferocious attacks come from these breeds.”

Rep. Ron Hicks (R-102); mo.house.gov

The bill had its second reading by the House last week and is currently waiting to be assigned to a committee for further discussion.

Both bills were proposed by Representative Ron Hicks, a republican who represents St. Charles County. Hicks and his wife operate “Boxer Paws Rescue,” a non-profit that works to find families for four-legged friends.