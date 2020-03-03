Missouri lawmakers confident state is prepared for coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers in Jefferson City want to know how prepared the state is for the coronavirus.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr created a special committee that met this afternoon.

They said they do not expect a major outbreak but do believe it’s important to be prepared.

State Rep. Jonathon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said, “Well Missouri has not yet had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Missourians are paying close attention.”

Lawmakers from both parties heard from witness who believe it’s important to make sure the state is prepared.

State Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said, “This is not a partisan issue. This is definitely not a Democrat or Republican issue this has the potential to affect everyone.”

The Director of Missouri’s Health and Senior Services testified he’s met with federal and other state health directors and believes Missouri is well-prepared in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director, said, “On January 27 we stood up probably one of the first in the country our incident management team and we have been meeting every day since then.”

Williams is reminding everyone that much like the flu one of the best ways to avoid the virus is to wash hands.

He even held up a bar of soap to make his point.

“Do you use bar soap or liquid? either is fine. hot or cold water? either is fine does it have to be antibacterial. No”

One lawmaker asked what symptoms would require someone to be tested for the virus because it can be confused with the flu.

Dr. Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care, said, “If you have a fever runny nose the usual feeling crummy but you’re not short of breath you’re not lightheaded, you’re able to eat and take an adequate fluid, in general you should not go to a physicians office. They may or may not verify what is wrong with you. But most of the management is conservative like make sure you take food water and rest. And don’t go back to work or in the public spaces until you’re better.”

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has the ability to provide same day results.

“The ability to diagnose this in six hours is incredibly helpful and we did that on Friday we ran our first test on Friday and diagnosis came back negative,” said Williams.

Some concerns raised during the hearing included how medical staffs will handle a situation if many of their employees get sick from the virus.

And whether quarantines in China could result in a shortage of certain medical supplies being delivered to the U.S. One hospital executive said that’s led to trying to look for ways to conserve use of certain equipment.