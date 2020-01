MISSOURI — Missouri lawmakers are enacting strict penalties for people exchanging fentanyl.

House members gave initial approval to the bill in a voice vote yesterday.

Under current law, people are just charged with possession of fentanyl if not prescribed.

But under this proposed bill, selling or trying to sell 10 milligrams or more of the drug would be punishable by 5 to 15 years in prison.

If its 20 milligrams or more, the punishment would result in 10 to 30 years in prison.