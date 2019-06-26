Missouri lawmakers approve expansion to expungement law

MISSOURI — The Missouri General Assembly passes a criminal justice bill involving which offenses can and can’t be expunged.

Senate Bill One expands the number of crimes that can be wiped from a Missouri resident’s criminal record. That would include stealing, 1st degree property damage, possession of forging equipment, or use of a fake credit or debit card.

Dangerous felonies or sexual offenses will not be considered. Offenders will also have to wait some time after they committed the crime to get it expunged. Typically, that’s three years for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies. The bill now goes to Governor Parson’s desk for consideration.