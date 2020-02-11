Missouri lawmakers and organizations pushing for Medicaid expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri’s budget director says Medicaid expansion will not be apart of a state presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Despite not being a part of the presentation, lawmakers and organizations around the state are pushing for expansion in the next election. A Medicaid expansion would require lawmakers to make changes to the budget.

The current projection for Medicaid will cover those people who are already eligible for Medicaid in Missouri which includes kids, seniors, and people with disabilities.

“The reason we’re in the good shape we are we’re being accountable and fiscally responsible,” Governor Mike Parson said. “I don’t think expanding government programs is always the answer.”

To be eligible as a parent, you have to have excessively low-income.

The Missouri Budget Project, a non-profit, believes this is an important and necessary expansion, even after Governor Parson disagreed in his state of the state speech last month.

“Right now, these hardworking Missourians are having to choose between putting food on the table or being able to see a doctor, that’s really what the choice is about,” said Jack Cardetti, spokesman for Healthcare for Missouri.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr opposes the Medicaid expansion saying it would take money from education. The president of the Missouri Budget Project says it would actually save the state money.