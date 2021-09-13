Missouri lawmaker visits work site to see progress on new water supply infrastructure act

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker is focusing on the importance of a new and improved water supply.

State Senator Bill White visited a Missouri American Water Company job site today.

He says the new “Water and Sewer Infrastructure Replacement Act” will help smooth the way for updates like this, as well as unexpected issues crews find while on the construction site.

The act will speed up the approval process, meaning companies can save money.

“It allows them to get financing at a much more reasonable rate because we’re able to immediately start to recoup the cost and therefore the cost of the loan is cheaper,” said Missouri Senator Bill White, (R)

White inspected the worksite at 34th and Joplin Avenue, replacing two inch pipe dating back to the 1950’s with new eight inch pipe.