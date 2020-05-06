Missouri lawmaker looking to make brass knuckles legal to possess

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It’s illegal in Missouri to own brass knuckles but today a Missouri lawmaker introduced an amendment to change that.

State Representative Tony Lovasco introduced the amendment during debate on a bill related to the second amendment.

Lovasco believes lawmakers shoud be protecting the liberties of citizens and explained what his amendment would do.

State Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, said, “It does not allow the prosecution of the mere possession, of course if one was to use said instrument in an otherwise illegal way such an assault or battery or what not that would still be prohibited.“

Some democrats responded on twitter questioning why the amendment was added.

They feel the state should be focused on other priorities.