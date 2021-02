MISSOURI — A new digital option will help Missouri patients get the covid-19 vaccine more quickly.

The state of Missouri now has a vaccine registry. The online navigator allows patients to determine if they’re eligible for the current round of shots. If it is their turn, they can use the website to find out about mass vaccination events and to sign up for one.

https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The digital registry will also remind the patient to sign up for and get the second covid-19 shot.