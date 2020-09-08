Missouri launches new apprenticeship matching service

MISSOURI — Workers interested in apprenticing for a new career are getting some extra help.

The state of Missouri has launched a new matching service. Missouri Apprentice Connect matches employers with registered apprenticeships with those wanting the training.

There are thousands of options through the program, everything from agriculture and utility work to forestry and mining.

