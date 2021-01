MISSOURI — 374,000 shots – that’s how many doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been given in Missouri so far.

The state has a new dashboard showing who’s been vaccinated, and where it’s happening. The graphic says 4.7% of the state’s residents have gotten at least one shot. St. Louis has the highest total to date, with more than 66,000 doses administered.

You can see the breakdown through the link below.

https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/