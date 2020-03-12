Missouri launches coronavirus hotline

MISSOURI — Here in the Four States and throughout the U.S., hospitals are getting flooded with phone calls about the coronavirus.

Many are being inundated with people coming in to the emergency department concerned they may have the illness.

Well, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has started a coronavirus hotline.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department, Interim Director, said, “The purpose of this number is to basically reduce the load of the citizens that are calling in for information especially if they are experiencing really mild symptoms.”

The number for that hotline is toll free, 1-877-435-8411.

It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the foreseeable future and is staffed by medical professionals.

