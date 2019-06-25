Missouri judge extends clinic injunction, throws case out of court

MISSOURI —

Missouri’s only abortion clinic can continue performing abortions through this Friday, but the case is out of the courts now.

The St. Louis circuit judge extended a preliminary injunction he previously issued in order to give Planned Parenthood time to take a licensing fight before an administrative panel.

He ruled the clinic has not yet exhausted its options outside of court to handle the dispute over its license to perform abortions.

The State Health Department on Friday declined to renew the clinic’s abortion license.

The judge directed Planned Parenthood to take the issue up with the administrative hearing commission.

That’s a panel that typically handles disputes between state agencies and businesses or individuals.