Missouri joins nine other states in lawsuit against Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is joining nine other states to file a lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the lawsuit today in a federal district court. Arkansas is the only other four state to also file a lawsuit.

Missouri’s top attorney argues that the Biden Administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. The ten states are asking a federal judge to block the Biden Administration from enforcing the mandate.