Missouri Job Centers to possibly reopen if covid numbers continue to decrease

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — If you prefer to look for work in-person at the Missouri Job Centers, you may soon get that chance.

Monday – most of them made the transition from appointment-only visits, to a full re-opening, with walk-ins welcome. Decisions on whether they’d meet the re-opening requirements were made on a case-by-case basis – and based upon positivity rates in the counties in which they’re located.

Because of that, the center in Joplin will remain on appointment-only status – but could reopen by the end of the month if the county’s positivity rate continues to drop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories