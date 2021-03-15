Missouri Job Centers to possibly reopen if covid numbers continue to decrease

MISSOURI — If you prefer to look for work in-person at the Missouri Job Centers, you may soon get that chance.

Monday – most of them made the transition from appointment-only visits, to a full re-opening, with walk-ins welcome. Decisions on whether they’d meet the re-opening requirements were made on a case-by-case basis – and based upon positivity rates in the counties in which they’re located.

Because of that, the center in Joplin will remain on appointment-only status – but could reopen by the end of the month if the county’s positivity rate continues to drop.