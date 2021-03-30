Missouri Job Center to hold virtual business league event

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you own or operate a business in the Joplin area, and you’re having trouble filling open positions – an upcoming event could be your solution.

Business league is a virtual event that will take place on April 8th – that’s next Thursday. It’s being put on by the Missouri Job Center in Joplin.

Area employers who have openings for full or part-time workers are encouraged to take part. They’ll receive tips on everything from the hiring process to worker retention.

Pam Regan, Missouri Job Center, said, “With Business League we work with all of those businesses to help them fill open vacancies and learn about things going on within the Job Center within the community they might get involved with, learn about our programs and the kinds of things we can here at the Job Center to help them.”