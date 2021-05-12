Missouri Job Center returning to normal operations

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re on the hunt for a job, you’ll have a new option receiving help next week.

The Missouri Job Center in Joplin is returning to normal operations. That means pandemic restrictions are lifted – and job seekers will be able to, once again, use the facility in person. Virtual options are still in place for those concerned about interacting with others on site.

Pam Regan, MO Job Center, said, “Job seekers are nervous and we understand that so we just want to let everybody know that we are here. We are available, we can help them with job searching, resumes, interviews, whatever they need to get prepared to go back to work.”

The job center will be offering training opportunities for those wanting additional skills in warehouse work or highway construction. Monday will mark the first official day without restrictions since March of 2020.