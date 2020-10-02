Missouri Job Center prepares for drive-thru job interviews

JOPLIN, Mo. — Imagine interviewing for a job without having to leave your own car.

The parking lot of Joplin Memorial Hall will serve as the location for the Missouri Job Center’s first ever drive-thru job interview.

The event will take place over a series of five days allowing for as many as five different manufacturers to conduct interviews with job seekers who will remain in their car during the interview process. But Pam Regan with the Job Center says applicants will need to sign up ahead of time.

Pam Regan, Missouri Job Center, said, “In order to participate you need to go to sectorready.org/openair, complete the application and a registration so it’s a multi-step process, the registration is just so the employer is aware of the number of people that are planning to attend.”

The event will take place on October 19th through the 23rd, and Regan says job seekers can apply for interviews for all five employers if they want.