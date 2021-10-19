Missouri Job Center hosting event to help employers in hopes of reversing the workforce shortage downward trend

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2021 has been referred to as the big resignation, or “The Big Quit.” It refers to and ongoing trend of employees voluntarily leaving the workforce.

That’s causing major problems for companies that have more open positions than ever. But an area facility is trying to help reverse that trend.

Throughout most of the history of the Missouri Job Center, it’s been an employer’s market, meaning there are more people looking for work, than there are jobs to go around. But in these unprecedented times, it’s just the opposite, which is why the center is hosting an informational event for employers Wednesday morning that may have never needed any help getting help.

“From 7 to 9 for employers, community members, partners to come in and just get a tour of the Job Center, find out what we do, we can make sure with those employers that we have your job orders posted and that the information that we have in our system is correct. so we can work with you to help you get those positions filled,” said Pam Regan, One Stop Operator, American Job Center.

In years past, the primary goal of this facility has been to help job seekers, but Pam Regan says these days, it’s just as much about helping employers.

Regan says there are a lot of advantages for employers to use their resources, for one, it’s free and another, the center often times has access to a lot more eyeballs that a company by themselves.

“Five different social media pages that we post things on, it goes into our Jobs.Mo.Gov Events Calendar, so people that are looking there see the events coming up, it goes on our SectorReady.Org, there’s a calendar there that talks about all of the events, we have the texting club,” said Regan.

She says they can also target employers needing help and those looking for a specific position.

“We do seeker matches, so you put in a job order and I can use our, I can utilize our system to match up people who are searching for a job with that job order, and I can send them a message to tell them that you’re hiring,” said Regan.

And finally, she says the job center is hosting job fairs inside their South Wall facility twice each week, so companies can come face to face with people looking for a new job.

“We have over 10,000 jobs, just in the Southwest region on our website right now,” said Regan.