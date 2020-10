MISSOURI — Missouri is working to return unclaimed property to unemployed residents.

The Missouri State Treasurer is teaming up with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security for the project.

The Unclaimed Property Division has reached out to 88,000 Missourians.

So far they have returned more than $186,000 worth of property.

They say one in ten Missourians has unclaimed property.

To see if you have unclaimed property click on the link here.