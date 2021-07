JOPLIN, MO – The state of Missouri is offering a potential waiver for overpaid unemployment benefits.

Residents who collected more money than they were owed can now apply for a waiver of the repayment.

Notices have gone out in the mail and are also posted in the state online unemployment benefits portal.

It affects benefits overpaid between February 8th, 2020 and June 12th, 2021.

You must apply for the waiver within 30 days.

For more details, click here.