Missouri in Top Ten for Patriotism

With Independence Day nearly here, a new study shows Missouri is in the top ten states for Patriotism.

Wallethub puts the Show-Me State at ninth in the nation for military engagement, volunteerism, and political involvement.

It’s the highest rank in the four states, with Arkansas at 24th, Kansas at 33rd and Oklahoma at 35th.

New England hits both ends of the list with New Hampshire coming in 1st and New Jersey last.

For the entire list, go to wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680/