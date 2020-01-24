Missouri Idea funds help businesses in science and technologies

MISSOURI — The Missouri Technology Corporation is providing funds to eligible businesses that engage science and technology into job creation.

The Missouri Idea will finance organizations that correspond to the Four States of growth for investment-grade and high-growth enterprises.

The goal is to give businesses the chance to start-up, accelerate private investment, and launch high-paying jobs.

Funding decisions are made on a quarterly basis.

The application can be found by following the link below and is due November 14.

https://www.missouritechnology.com/commercialization-programs