Missouri House panel backs tougher ballot initiative rules

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP).–A Missouri House committee has endorsed a plan that could make it harder for citizens to put initiative petitions on the ballot.

The proposal would require initiative sponsors to get a certain number of signatures from each of the state’s congressional districts, instead of the current threshold of two-thirds of the districts.

Once those signatures are gathered, the Legislature then could change or approve the measure. Initiatives approved by the Legislature would need only a majority vote of the people to pass.

But initiatives rejected by the Legislature would need a two-thirds vote of the people to take effect.

