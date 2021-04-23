Missouri House looks at school bus safety

MISSOURI — A bill in the Missouri house is being considered that would entail cameras on school bus stop signs.

Under House Bill 1425 – schools would be allowed to partner with private companies to provide a crossing control arm enforcement system. The bus would be outfitted with technology that would start recording when the bus is stopped and has its stop sign deployed.

Harvey Fry – Lamar Transportation Director, said, “We’ll run two to three stop arms a year maybe. This year it’s been up a little bit, probably had five of six. So, as a whole, for Lamar, it won’t be a big change for us, but I think for a city the size of Joplin even will be a big benefit.”

The House Special Committee on Urban Issues will need to vote on the bill before it can advance to the house floor.