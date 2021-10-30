Missouri honors fallen sailor killed in the line of duty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Friday governor Mike Parson ordered US and Missouri flags be flown at half mast at government buildings on October 30th to honor the life of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bailey J. Tucker.



On August 31st, Hospital Corpsman Tucker died when the helicopter he was on crashed off the coast of California during at-sea training.



He was a graduate of Parkway North High School in St. Louis and joined the navy in December 2019 where he served as a search and rescue medical technician.