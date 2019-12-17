Missouri Highway Patrol talk road conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — As temperatures drop, the Missouri State Highway Patrol asks you to take extra caution when driving.

Since 1 P.M. today there have been a total of 52 crashes in Missouri — 46 non-injury and 6 injury.

Officers want to remind you to drive slow, buckle your seat belt and be prepared if your tires lose traction on the roads.

Always be caution when driving on the surface of a bridge because it can become icy too.

Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Mo State Highway Patrol Troop D, said, “The traction on the road ways affected by that precipitation again the most important thing is just to slow down, create following distance between you and the other vehicles around you and just make sure you make it to your destination safety.”

Lueckenhoff says in case you see an accident on the side of the road, do not get out of your car to help.

Stay inside your car instead and call 9-1-1.