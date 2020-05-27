Missouri Highway Patrol releases Memorial Day weekend fatalities

MISSOURI (KOLR) — The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that six people died on state roadways during the Memorial Day weekend.

Crashes increased this year compared to 2019, and troopers arrested 111 people for driving while intoxicated.

Two people died on state waterways with one man drowning after falling off a boat dock in Lake Taneycomo ana another man after exiting a boat and being swept downstream on the Elk River.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven people were injured in separate boating accidents, and 11 people were booked for boating while intoxicated.