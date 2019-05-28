Missouri Highway Patrol releases latest Memorial Day weekend traffic report

Eight people died in car or boating accidents during the three-day holiday weekend in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says seven people died and more than 100 were injured in traffic crashes between Friday night and midnight Monday. That was out of nearly 300 crashes. There were also 95 DUI arrests and 93 drug arrests across the state.

No one drowned, but one person died in a boating accident. There were also nine boating-while-intoxicated arrests, and 27-drug arrests on waterways.

Troopers urge travelers to be aware and wear seat belts if you are yet to travel home from the holiday weekend.