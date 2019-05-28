Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Missouri Highway Patrol releases latest Memorial Day weekend traffic report

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri Highway Patrol 5

Eight people died in car or boating accidents during the three-day holiday weekend in Missouri. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says seven people died and more than 100 were injured in traffic crashes between Friday night and midnight Monday. That was out of nearly 300 crashes. There were also 95 DUI arrests and 93 drug arrests across the state.

No one drowned, but one person died in a boating accident. There were also nine boating-while-intoxicated arrests, and 27-drug arrests on waterways.

Troopers urge travelers to be aware and wear seat belts if you are yet to travel home from the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story