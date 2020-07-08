Missouri Highway Patrol releases holiday statistics

MISSOURI — Missouri troopers worked nearly 300 crashes and arrested more than 260 people over the holiday weekend.

The highway patrol responded to 294 crashes, with 107 injuries and five deaths.

That’s a significant decrease from last year’s holiday weekend — where there were more than 1,100 crashes and 15 people were killed.

This year troopers also made 139 DWI arrests and 126 drug arrests.

There were 9 boating crashes — with 6 boating-while-intoxicated arrests and 25 drug arrests on the water.

One person also drowned.

None of the deaths occurred in Southwest Missouri.

