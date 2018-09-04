Missouri Highway Patrol investigates motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a motorcycle fatality that possibly happened days before the body was discovered.

The body was found laying in the ditch along Hammer Road at I-49 in Neosho this afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the rider was traveling northbound on Hammer Road when the person possibly failed to negotiate the curve.

There has been no additional information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Newton County coroner. We will keep you updated as more becomes available.