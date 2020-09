MISSOURI — The holiday weekend was busy for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called for 274 crashes. Of those, there were 124 injuries and 13 deaths.

That’s actually an increase from 2019 where there were nine deaths.

There were 145 DWIs and 89 drug arrests this weekend as well.

On the water, there were 15 crashes with 5 injuries and no deaths. 12 drug arrests were made on the water.