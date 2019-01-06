JOPLIN, Mo. - The organization "Missouri Healthcare for all" launched a chapter in Joplin last year and today they held a story share for people to voice their concerns.

Southwest Missouri organizer Kj Mcdonald says the group tackles issues such as people facing Medicaid, Medicare, or private insurance problems.

They are non partisan, however she adds they have visited the capitol to speak with legislators.

" So honestly, Missouri Healthcare for All goal is just that every Missourian has access to a quality affordable healthcare, no matter where they live or how much money they make. So, our goal is to build a grassroots power among people in Missouri, so they can stand up and tell legislators we expect you to protect us and we want you to pass consumer friendly policies."said Kj Mcdonald Southwest Missouri Organizer Missouri Healthcare for All

Mcdonald adds as the legislative session is soon to begin they will address their policy priorities for 2019.