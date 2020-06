Joplin, MO- Sandra McDowell visited Club 1201 to discuss what Joplin voters are looking for in a governor.

The GOP candidate says it is important for anyone who runs for office to communicate and have open dialog with those they intend to serve.

McDowell wants to address issues like Red Flag Laws, mandatory vaccinations, addressing the needs of local cattle farms and more.

She says she would like to debate Governor Mike Parson, but has not received a response.