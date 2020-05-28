Missouri Great Clips sites close after virus-related threats

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Great Clips has temporarily closed its salons in Springfield, Missouri, after receiving threatening messages following the news that two hairstylists at one of the locations may have exposed 140 customers to the coronavirus.

Great Clips Inc. announced the closure on Thursday. It wasn’t clear when the stores would reopen. One threat came in a Facebook message to an employee on Saturday. The other was phoned to a salon Wednesday. Police are investigating.

Health officials announced last week that a hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days while experiencing symptoms. A co-worker of that stylist is now sick and health officials say 56 other clients were potentially exposed by the second stylist.