Missouri Governor signs justice reform bill

MISSOURI (AP) — The Missouri Governor signs legislation that could free hundreds of prisoners who are currently serving mandatory sentences.

The bill exempts some nonviolent offenses from a state law requiring people to serve at least 40 to 80 percent of their prison terms.

That depending on their number of previous prison convictions.

The law could make some prisoners immediately eligible for parole when it takes effect August 28th.

The Department of Corrections estimates it could decrease Missouri’s prison population by 192 people this year and by 925 people by the 2023 fiscal year.

That could save the state about $1 million this year and nearly $5.9 million by 2023.

The legislation also prohibits people from being put back in jail for not paying previous jail debts.