Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Carthage to tour new Carthage Technical Center classrooms

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A school expansion project in Carthage attracted some high-level attention today. Missouri Governor Mike Parson toured the new classrooms at the South Technical Center.

He praised the project — saying classes in advanced manufacturing and computer science are vital, because jobs in those fields are in high demand. He also said the expansion is a great opportunity for carthage juniors and seniors.

“Ever since I’ve become governor, this has become such a critical part of workforce development, You know it really starts here at the high school level — we’ve got to make sure that kids going to high school today understand what the job markets of tomorrow is,” said MO Gov. Mike Parson.

The Carthage Technical Center added more than 45,000 square feet of new classrooms and workshops this semester. It’s part of a 10 million dollar bond issue approved by Carthage voters in 2020.