Missouri Governor Mike Parson to refute Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine plans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is looking at his options to challenge President Biden’s plan to require COVID-19 vaccines or testing for many workers.

That includes the possibility of calling a special legislative session.

He’s also working with the state attorney general to see what can be done to prevent the Biden mandates from being implemented in Missouri.

The governor says Missouri will oppose the white house initiative on quote “multiple fronts.”

“And we’re just not going to be able to do that in Missouri and we’re not going to do that in Missouri nor should the President of the United States take the rights of parents away and say ‘I’m going to vaccinate your kids in school with those 12 and above.’ That’s not who we are and that’s not about freedom, and Missouri is just never going to stand for that,” said Gov. Mike Parson, Mo (R).

The president announced sweeping new requirements Thursday that mandate immunizations or weekly testing at employers with more than 100 workers.