Missouri Governor Mike Parson signs nine bills into law

The Missouri governor signs nine bills into law this week, one of them regarding fingerprinting for background checks.

House Bill 694 brings the state into compliance with the Federal Rap Back Program. It ensures government agencies have the authority to submit fingerprint based background checks. They can also receive continuous monitoring and notification of criminal background changes. The bill also includes a DNA fund sunset extension that assists with the continued collection of surcharge for developing DNA profiles for certain criminal cases.

