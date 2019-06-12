Missouri Governor Mike Parson signs 2020 budget worth $30 billion

The State of Missouri now has a 2020 budget in place worth $30 billion.

Governor Mike Parson signed off on the spending plan which makes a number of changes to the current budget. That includes $350 million to repair and replace bridges and another $50 million targeting local road projects. It also increases in education funding to both MSSU and Crowder College to benefit medical needs in Southwest Missouri.

“A good investment, a wise choice in the healthcare profession where we need more nurses and dentists, doctors, professionals to do that locally,” says Missouri State Representative Cody Smith.

The state budget for 2020 takes effect on July 1st.

