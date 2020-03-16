Missouri Governor Mike Parson says sixth person in state tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted Monday that a sixth person in Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19, but he did not specifically name the county where the person lives.

Governor Parson did say Missouri has tested a total of 170 people for the virus.

Of those tests, two people in Greene County, two people in St. Louis County, one in Henry County and this sixth individual all tested positive for COVID-19.

If you suspect you have COVID-19, call (877) 435-8411.