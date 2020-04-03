Missouri Governor Issues Statewide Stay-at-home Order

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

MISSOURI– The Missouri Governor announces a stay at home order for the entire state starting Monday the 6th until the 24th.

He says he loves this state and the people in it. He references the March 21st social distancing guidelines he put in place.

The order provides a clear framework for which businesses can remain open. Governor Parson says his order goes further than any other order.

He invites local governments to further restrict if needed.

Half of Missouri’s positive COVID-19 cases are in the St. Louis area. He reports 19 deaths from the Virus. Missouri’s death rate is below one percent right now.

Most counties in the state are already under some form of that order already locally.

Among other guidelines, the Order requires the following:

Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.

All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the Order.

Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.

Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows: Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²); Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.



The Order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including observing the social gathering and social distancing requirements set forth in the Order.

The Order shall be observed throughout the state and enforced by all local and state health authorities. Local public health authorities are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the Order by any legal means.

“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Governor Parson said. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”

As of today, Missouri has 2,113 positive COVID-19 cases out of 24,727 tested in a total population of 6 million Missourians. This data shows that 8.5 percent of those tested have been positive.

Of the 8.5 percent of Missouri citizens who have tested positive, approximately 22 percent have required hospitalization. This means the remaining 78 percent are recovering at home or have already recovered.

Missouri has at least one positive case in 76 of Missouri’s 114 counties. Over half of the total positive cases are in St. Louis region.

Also as of today, Missouri has 19 COVID-19 related deaths. Based on the state’s current data, Missouri’s death rate is still below one percent.

Joplin, McDonald County, and Miami all issued stay at home orders early today.