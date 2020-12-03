Missouri governor gets one month to spend CARES Act funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Governor Mike Parson now has access to over a billion of unspent CARES Act funding but only has until the end of the month to spend it, or the money will go back to the federal government.

The Senate passed the nearly $1.3 billion budget bill just two weeks after the House passed the bill.

Once Governor Parson signs the bill, the money will go to personal protection equipment, school nutrition programs and job training grants.

COVID-19 liability was supposed to be on the upcoming special session agenda, but the governor asked lawmakers to hold off on it until the regular session.