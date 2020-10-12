Missouri governor candidates Parson and Galloway address violent crime in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With another homicide Monday morning, the number of deaths from homicide this year in Kansas City is keeping pace with the number of COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 148 people in Kansas City that have died by homicide and 151 who have died from COVID-19.

With just over three weeks until election day, both candidates say they have a plan.

“Simply because I have got 22 years of law-enforcement experience and (no candidate) has been in the urban areas more than I have in two and a half years,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

Parson leaned on his experience and said that more police officers is the solution.

“We need more police officers is what we need, we need to do that to fight violent crime,” Parson said. “We need to partner with the federal, state and the locals which is exactly what we done.”

But Missouri Gubernatorial Candidate Nicole Galloway believes that law and order is only part of the solution.

“Addressing the disinvestment in education and healthcare that has been happening for decades,” Galloway said. “The lack of hope the lack of economic opportunity that so many of our communities have. And I stand with the 90% of Missourians that want to see common sense gun safety measures like background checks and closing private sale loopholes.”

She said being a mother makes her more passionate about public safety.

“As a mom of three little kids there’s nothing more important to me than keeping our community safe,” Galloway said.

Galloway came to Kansas City Monday to accept the endorsement of Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The Parson campaign has not commented on Lucas’ decision.

Lucas, Parson, and other Missouri city leaders had been working together over the last two years to come up with violent crime prevention ideas for special legislative sessions.