MISSOURI – Modern-day debtor’s prisons are now a thing of the past in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson has signed into law House Bill 192, banning the practice of putting people back in jail for having unpaid jail bills.

The measure also gets rid of court hearings for defendants to explain to a judge why they should not be in jail for failing to pay their jail boarding debt.

Instead, Missouri counties will be allowed to collect bills with no threat of jail time.