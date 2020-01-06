Missouri Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group Creating Interim Report for 2019 Flooding

Seneca, Mo.

Missouri is assessing short and long term recovery efforts as the state works to recoup from historic flooding in 2019.

An interim report detailing work that needs to be complete has been submitted by the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to Governor Mike Parson.

Parson says their input overseen by the State Department of Natural Resources will help Missouri make big changes including analyzing the state’s levee system. As well as the state taking a bigger interest in monitoring the operations of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The working group will continue meeting throughout 2020 evaluating solutions to help improve recovery efforts for future natural disasters.

On May 31st, a final report will be given to the governor.