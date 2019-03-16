Missouri fish hatchery hosts event for area veterans

NEOSHO, Mo. - The Neosho National Fish Hatchery is hosting a special event for veterans tomorrow.

Their 8th Annual Rainbows for Veterans event kicks off saturday from 9am-12pm. Active military members and veterans are invited to the hatchery to fish for rainbow trout with gear provided. Members of the hatchery say they are looking forward to giving back to such deserving members of the community.

Bruce Hallman with the Neosho National Fish Hatchery says, "A lot of times they really enjoy the stories and being with others who have had similar experiences. So, just having it being specifically a military event people are very touched by that."

Participants do not need a fishing license to fish and they are allowed to catch and keep up to four fish from the event.

