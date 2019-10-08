Missouri farmer pleads not guilty to tampering with missing Wisconsin brothers’ rental truck

Garland J. Nelson pleaded not guilty to tampering with a vehicle rented by missing Wisconsin brothers.

KINGSTON, Mo. — A man tied to two missing Wisconsin men pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Garland Joey Nelson entered the plea on a charge he took the truck belonging to Nick and Justin Diemel.

The brothers, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

They are now presumed dead.

Searchers found human remains on Nelson’s farm in Caldwell County, Missouri, but officials have not identified those remains.

The tampering charge stems from allegations that Nelson drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of endangering the food supply. Prosecutors there say Nelson didn’t have proper health papers in May when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas.