Missouri Farm Bureau makes large donation

MISSOURI — A long-standing tradition involving the house that love built and the Missouri Farm Bureau continued Wednesday.

This is the 23rd year that members of the organization have donated food and money to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. The generosity coincides with this being National Thank A Farmer Week. And this is something Farm Bureau members work on – and look forward to – throughout the year.

Jennifer Poindexter, Mo. Farm Bureau Promotion & Education Director, said, “It’s a great way for farmers to give back to their communities and to an organization that gives so much to those kids.”

In addition to food, members donated more than $1,500 to the house. It’s a personal cause for some of them, because they’ve had children or grandchildren in the Freeman NICU.