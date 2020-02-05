Missouri Farm Bureau makes large donation to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — You would think that farmers would take it easy during National Thank A Farmer Week.

Instead, many of them brought food to the house that love built in Joplin.

It was the 22nd year in a row that members of the Missouri Farm Bureau collected food.

They also donated money to buy more food for the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

Duane Kaiser, Missouri Farm Bureau Board Member, said, “We figure it’s a good celebration or good way to promote our products and do some good in the community and help people that are hurting or in need.”

Shirley Hylton, R.M.D. House Program Coordinator, said,”We have never had a food line budget for food on our budget, so we rely on the general public to help keep our pantry stocked.”

Kaiser says about a thousand pounds of food were donated as well as about $2,000 in donations.